Quick Hits – 2022 OVGA Senior Women’s Intersectional Scores (Updated with late division scores)

A compilation of scoring from the various divisions of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Senior Women’s Intersectionals (sponsored by GolfOMax) as the results roll in after the August 30 competition around the valley.
B and E Division matches were held on September 13 at the Ottawa Hunt and Metcalfe, respectively
Updates as information received. Please send updates to scotmac@flagstick.com
Division A (Host Greyhawk)
Hylands 30, Royal Ottawa 27, Rideau View 19, GreyHawk 8
Division B (Host Ottawa Hunt) – September 13
Ottawa Hunt 27, Rivermead 23, Hautes Plaines 20, Smiths Falls 14
Division C (Host Sand Point)
Camelot 29, Eagle Creek 27, Sand Point 24, Kanata 4
6 point winners
Ilene Lavoie Sandpoint
Tazim Lam (alternate) Camelot
Lorraine Westfall
Patti Armstrong Eagle Creek
Division D (Host Greensmere)
Brockville 28, Greensmere 19, Mississippi 19, Rockland 18
Division E (Host Metcalfe) – September 13
Carleton 29, Metcalfe 28, Renfrew 20, Hammond 7
Division F (Host Cornwall)
Cornwall 25, Cedarhill 17, Pembroke 0
4 point winners
Cornwall – Debbie Tropeau, Judi Auger, Racheal Rouleau-Gordon, Kim Evans, Jennifer Harvey, Lise Lalonde
Cedarhill – Susan Gillian
Division G (Host Mountain Creek)
Buckingham 38, eQuinelle 24, Prescott 15, Mountain Creek 7
Division H (Host Algonquin)
Algonquin 28, Canadian 14, Kingsway 0
4 point winners
Algonquin – Julie Gaudreau, Ruth Ahern, Sylvie Cusson, Huguette Martel, Sylvie Martin, Line Labelle, Danielle Dénommé
Division I (Host Morrisburg)
Lac Ste-Marie 24, Iroquois 22, Perth 20, Morrisburg 18
Six point winners
Perth – Sue Landry, Maureen Patterson
Lac Ste Marie – Sophia Harvey
Iroquois – Colleen Fox
Division J (Host Oaks of Cobden)
Oaks of Cobden 25, Petawawa 10, Deep River 7
4 point winners
Oaks of Cobden – Marlene Crozier, Val Buttle, Marg Dawson, Gretchen Devlin, Linda Tabbert
Petawawa – Gerri Brunette
Division K (Host Calabogie Highlands)
Calabogie Highlands 19, Heritage 13, Gatineau 10
Division L (Host Roanoke)
Pakenham 7, Roanoke 0
Division M (Host Whitetail)
Whitetail 21, Lombard Glen 18, Rideau Glen 3, Mont Cascades
2022 Senior Women’s Intersectional Divisions
|Divisons
|Host Club
|A
|Greyhawk
|Hylands
|Royal Ottawa
|Rideau View
|B
|Ottawa Hunt
|Smiths Falls
|Rivermead
|Hautes Plaines
|C
|Sand Point
|Kanata
|Camelot
|Eagle Creek
|D
|Greensmere*
|Mississippi
|Rockland
|Brockville
|E
|Metcalfe
|Renfrew
|Carleton
|Hammond
|F
|Cornwall
|Pembroke
|Cedarhill
|G
|Mountain Creek
|Prescott
|Buckingham
|eQuinelle
|H
|Algonquin
|Canadian
|Kingsway
|I
|Morrisburg
|Perth
|Lac Ste Marie
|Iroquois
|J
|Oaks of Cobden
|Petawawa
|Deep River
|Heritage
|K
|Calabogie Highlands
|Stittsville
|Gatineau
|L
|Roanoke
|Cedar Glen
|Dragonfly
|M
|Whitetail
|Lombard Glen
|Mont Cascades
|Rideau Glen
*Cannot host in 2023
B and E Division matches will be held on September 13 at the Ottawa Hunt and Metcalfe respectively