Quick Hits – 2022 OVGA Senior Women’s Intersectional Scores (Updated with late division scores)

A compilation of scoring from the various divisions of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Senior Women’s Intersectionals (sponsored by GolfOMax) as the results roll in after the August 30 competition around the valley.

B and E Division matches were held on September 13 at the Ottawa Hunt and Metcalfe, respectively

Updates as information received. Please send updates to scotmac@flagstick.com

Division A (Host Greyhawk)

Hylands 30, Royal Ottawa 27, Rideau View 19, GreyHawk 8

Team Hylands (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Division B (Host Ottawa Hunt) – September 13

Ottawa Hunt 27, Rivermead 23, Hautes Plaines 20, Smiths Falls 14

Division C (Host Sand Point)

Camelot 29, Eagle Creek 27, Sand Point 24, Kanata 4

6 point winners

Ilene Lavoie Sandpoint

Tazim Lam (alternate) Camelot

Lorraine Westfall

Patti Armstrong Eagle Creek

Team Camelot

Division D (Host Greensmere)

Brockville 28, Greensmere 19, Mississippi 19, Rockland 18

Division E (Host Metcalfe) – September 13

Carleton 29, Metcalfe 28, Renfrew 20, Hammond 7

Division F (Host Cornwall)

Cornwall 25, Cedarhill 17, Pembroke 0

4 point winners

Cornwall – Debbie Tropeau, Judi Auger, Racheal Rouleau-Gordon, Kim Evans, Jennifer Harvey, Lise Lalonde

Cedarhill – Susan Gillian

Division G (Host Mountain Creek)

Buckingham 38, eQuinelle 24, Prescott 15, Mountain Creek 7

Division H (Host Algonquin)

Algonquin 28, Canadian 14, Kingsway 0

4 point winners

Algonquin – Julie Gaudreau, Ruth Ahern, Sylvie Cusson, Huguette Martel, Sylvie Martin, Line Labelle, Danielle Dénommé

Division I (Host Morrisburg)

Lac Ste-Marie 24, Iroquois 22, Perth 20, Morrisburg 18

Six point winners

Perth – Sue Landry, Maureen Patterson

Lac Ste Marie – Sophia Harvey

Iroquois – Colleen Fox

Division J (Host Oaks of Cobden)

Oaks of Cobden 25, Petawawa 10, Deep River 7

4 point winners

Oaks of Cobden – Marlene Crozier, Val Buttle, Marg Dawson, Gretchen Devlin, Linda Tabbert

Petawawa – Gerri Brunette

Division K (Host Calabogie Highlands)

Calabogie Highlands 19, Heritage 13, Gatineau 10

Division L (Host Roanoke)

Pakenham 7, Roanoke 0

Division M (Host Whitetail)

Whitetail 21, Lombard Glen 18, Rideau Glen 3, Mont Cascades

2022 Senior Women’s Intersectional Divisions

Divisons Host Club A Greyhawk Hylands Royal Ottawa Rideau View B Ottawa Hunt Smiths Falls Rivermead Hautes Plaines C Sand Point Kanata Camelot Eagle Creek D Greensmere* Mississippi Rockland Brockville E Metcalfe Renfrew Carleton Hammond F Cornwall Pembroke Cedarhill G Mountain Creek Prescott Buckingham eQuinelle H Algonquin Canadian Kingsway I Morrisburg Perth Lac Ste Marie Iroquois J Oaks of Cobden Petawawa Deep River Heritage K Calabogie Highlands Stittsville Gatineau L Roanoke Cedar Glen Dragonfly M Whitetail Lombard Glen Mont Cascades Rideau Glen

*Cannot host in 2023

B and E Division matches will be held on September 13 at the Ottawa Hunt and Metcalfe respectively

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER! Email Address *

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

