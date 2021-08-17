Racine Wins 2021 OVGA Masters

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association held their Men’s Masters Championship at the Tecumseh Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec on Monday, August 16th.

Stephane Racine from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club took home the Master’s Championship Trophy with his score of two over par 74. Following one stroke back with scores of 75 were 2020 Masters Champion Dwight Reinhart from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and public player John Taylor.

Tied for 4th place with scores of six over par 78 were Peter Gilder from the Prescott Golf Club, Kevin Bellamy from the Perth Golf Club, Chuck Chamberland from the Eagle Creek Golf Club and Matt MacMillan from the Sand Point Golf Club.

Flagstick caught up with Staphane the morning after his win while he was driving to Valleyfield for the Quebec Senior Championship.

“I’m very excited to win my first OVGA Championship”, said a still emotional Stephane Racine. “I’ve been playing well all summer and everything clicked in place yesterday. I had a few fortunate bounces and the ball was going in the hole. Everything went perfectly like it was planned. I was in my car heading home and the OVGA called me and asked me to come back for a picture because I had won. I never expected my score to hold up with some very good players finishing behind me like Dwight Reinhart and John Taylor.”

Congratulations to Stephane on his first championship win after many years of competing in numerous OVGA events.

