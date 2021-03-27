Range Work: Regional Courses Making Improvements on Practice Facilities

With the the golf season almost underway, improvement projects for golf courses around eastern Ontario are coming to light.

With the rise in golf play due to it being one of the permissible activities in 2020, and plenty of burgeoning golfers showing up to try it out, one area of golf facilities that has been under pressure has been driving ranges.

As such, courses are are taking a look at how they can improve the experience there, and are making upgrades.

Down in the Kingston area, one of the busiest ranges, with a west end location close to a large portion of the city population, is The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre.

This past week the club was completing work that will enhance the tee line.

“Doornekamp Construction did a great job of laying the base for the artificial tee line being installed at our range,” shared General Manager and Executive Professional, Chris Barber. “It is all ready for the turf, which will be installed in early April. This investment in our range will pay huge dividends for our golfers, helping us manage the natural turf more effectively, ultimately providing golfers with the best natural turf to hit off.”

East of Ottawa, work was also completed last Fall at the Casselview Golf Club. The Casselman-area course has leveled out their tee line, added stone dust and has purchased enough mats to create 15 hitting stations.

A large portion of the work was completed in the Fall with an eye to having it ready for use this year.

