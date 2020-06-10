RBC Canadian Open Set For 2021 at St. George’s & Islington Golf Clubs

The tournament date for the 2021 RBC Canadian Open is yet unknown but the venue has been secured.

After a confirmation vote by the membership of the St. George’s Golf & Country Club, the club, alongside the Islington Golf Golf Club as the practice facility, will serve as host. Both clubs were set to host the 2020 RBC Canadian Open on June 8-14 before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together with our partners at RBC and the PGA TOUR, we are very pleased with the overwhelming support by the members of St. George’s Golf and Country Club to host the RBC Canadian Open in 2021,” said Golf Canada CEO, Laurence Applebaum. “The cancelation of our 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic was disappointing and there is now a great enthusiasm as we pivot our full efforts alongside our partners and team of volunteers to making 2021 a great success. I want to thank the membership and the board of directors at both St. George’s and Islington for continuing in this journey towards what will be a truly special edition of the RBC Canadian Open.”

“We are thrilled to host the 2021 RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf and Country Club,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “As one of the top five golf courses in Canada, and one of the top 30 in the world, St. George’s is not only an incredible golf course but a world-class venue. Building off of last year’s momentum, we look forward to working together with our partners at Golf Canada and the PGA TOUR to make next year’s event one to remember.”

St. George’s G&CC last hosted the RBC Canadian Open in 2010 when Carl Pettersson captured the title. That was the fifth time they had hosted the event, dating back to 1933.

The exact date for the 2021 RBC Canadian is currently unknown but will be released as part of the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR schedule.