RBC Canadian Open To Host Virtual Public Consultations

There is hope of a PGA TOUR return to Canada later this year.

After two years of postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, plans are churning along for the 2022 RBC Canadian Open. The event is scheduled for June 6-12 at the St. George’s Golf & Country Club, with the Islington Golf Club just down the road set to be the official practice facility.

Being in the heart of urban Etobicoke, Ontario and requiring some road restrictions in order to accommodate the large crowds as they did in 2010 at the same site, organizers are now reaching out to the local community for public consultation on the topic.

Dates have been set for two virtual public information and consultation meetings for residents and businesses, one on January 11, and another on January 15.

For more information and to register, see this link on the RBC Canadian Open website.

It’s another step in the hosting process on this PGA TOUR event, and hopefully a sign that thing will be on track for one of the oldest championships in golf to return later this Spring.

