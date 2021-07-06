2021 RBC PGA Scramble Final Has Cabot Links In Its Sights

The RBC PGA Scramble is looking to put Covid-19 further into its rear-view mirror with intentions to have the National Finals return to Cabot Links in Nova Scotia this Fall.

Last year the PGA of Canada run initiative had to be reduced to scores from regional finals determining the National Championship due to the pandemic situation.

For 2021, competition is fierce for the title in the sixth year of the event. More than 160 qualifiers have taken place across the country with 11 regional finals set to play out. Reports say that more than 8000 golfers have played in the local competition which was enhanced by the use of two foursomes playing together to further attest scoring.

“All COVID-19 guidelines set by the federal and provincial governments will be abided by to ensure the safety of all participants. Working closely with government and health authorities, we plan to provide a formal update by August 11, confirming whether the National Final will proceed as planned,” said a release from the PGA.



“The goal of the RBC PGA Scramble has always been to offer participants the chance to win a bucket-list trip to one of Canada’s most awe-inspiring golf facilities,” said PGA of Canada CEO Kevin Thistle. “While the pandemic forced us to make a shift last year, we are optimistic that we will be able to safely return to Cabot Links this fall by following Covid protocols and guidelines set by the government.”



The winners of each regional final qualify for the National Championship scheduled from October 3-5, 2021 at Cabot Links in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. More information on the National Final can be found here. To register your team for a local qualifier, click here.