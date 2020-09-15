The Royal Ottawa Golf Club Hosts RBC PGA Scramble of Canada Quebec Regional

The Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec hosted the RBC PGA Scramble of Canada Quebec Regional today with twenty-five teams from Quebec and Eastern Ontario vying for the regional championship. Teams were made up of four club members along with a PGA of Canada Golf Professional.

With course conditions near perfect, players had to contend with a stiff breeze throughout the day, along with chilly fall-like temperatures.

First place went to the Golf Continental Team of Simon Tremblay, Patrick Duquette, Sebastien Parent, Mikael Rolland and PGA of Quebec’s Jasmin Frappier.

When asked about the golf course and their win Mr. Frappier responded – “The course was in perfect shape and we had a great time today. It was a really nice day. Everyone on the team did his part and we played pretty well all day.”

The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Team of Susan Leach, Clive Burnett, David Cudmore, Vaughan Gunter-Smith and their PGA of Ottawa Golf Professional, Tyler Fitzgerald, finished in 2nd place.

Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Team

Third place went to the Brockville Country Club Team of Andrew Spurrell, Billy Arvanitis, Jeff Gordon and Steve Parent along with PGA of Ottawa Golf Professional Michel Dagenais from the Kingsway Park Golf Club.

Flagstick Golf Magazine spoke with Brittany Mullin, Operations Manager for the RBC PGA Scramble presented by the Lincoln Motor Company and we asked her about the National and Quebec Regional Tournaments as well as the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

“The Royal Ottawa Golf Club is incredible”, said Brittany. She continued – “They actually hosted our Regional Final in 2019. I wasn’t fortunate enough to be here last year, one of my colleagues was. So this is my first time at the course and it’s absolutely stunning. It’s an incredible venue. The entire staff here has been A Plus-Plus and all of the participants who have come off the course have been very enthused with the course and its conditioning. Member courses can be hard to get in this time of COVID, so we were fortunate to have Royal Ottawa allow us to bring in guests for this event, so we’re very grateful for that.

There is one winner that comes out of here today. Now keep in mind because there is no National Final this year we are essentially crowning eleven winners from our regional finals across the country. So each amateur on the winning team today will receive a $1,500 voucher for shopping on-line with Titleist and FootJoy. We will then be crowning one winner from the regional finals and that winner will win a trip to Cabot with golf and their accommodations paid for when the Eastern bubble is opened.”

Congratulations to all of the participants and volunteer scorers today at the RBC PGA Quebec Regional Scramble. Thanks also were extended by the participants to the staff and members of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club for their hard work and generosity in giving up their golf course for this event today.

For many participants, it was their first time at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club which was originally founded in 1891, then at the nine-hole course situated in the Sandy Hill section of the City of Ottawa.

Full Leaderboard

