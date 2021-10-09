Canadian Golf Journalists Host Virtual Summit On Diversity, Inclusion, & Equity in Golf (Video)

The Golf Journalists Association of Canada (GJAC) Virtual Summit presented by RBC on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Golf took place September 15, 2021, which is part of an ongoing GJAC series intended to help membership stay connected, as well as to generate discussion and opportunities around important issues in the game.



GJAC Virtual Summits presented by RBC are one hour in length and are recorded for public viewing. You can watch this one below. The format consists of a moderated question and answer period, followed by a brief opportunity for questions from attendees.

Panelists for the event included:

Michelle Collens, Golf BC

Matt Allen, PGA of Canada

Laura Wilson, Golf Canada

Dr. Adrienne Leslie-Toogood (Moderator)