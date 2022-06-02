Registration Now Open For Flagstick Two-Ball Championship – Enter Now!

The Flagstick Two-Ball Championship is a newly created event for the 2022 season with the goal of establishing a competitive, yet unique event. The format (combined stableford) was chosen to create a fun atmosphere for all competitors, while still providing the level of competition that even the best amateur players crave.

We are excited to take what we have learned from many years of running high-level golf tournaments throughout the region and apply it to this unique TEAM event. We have followed the footprint of what has been successful with the Flagstick Open and feel that experience of understanding what golfers are looking for in a golf tournament will greatly benefit this new event.

We are extremely excited to have a number of great partners involved with this inaugural event, which helps us put together an exceptional registration gift program and outstanding prize table for our all our competitors.

As with any golf tournament, the venue is as important as the event itself and Brockville Country Club has stepped up to become the host club for this event in 2022. It is the perfect style of golf course…challenging, fair, and offering variety in setup.

This is going to be a great addition, but certainly not our only addition, as Flagstick navigates into a new chapter of its golf story.

Registration is now open at this link. Grab your partner and get signed up before it is sold out.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

