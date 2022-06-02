Registration Now Open For Flagstick Two-Ball Championship – Enter Now!

June 2, 2022 Scott MacLeod Golf News, Ontario Golf News, Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots
Brockville Country Club, 10th hole. Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick.com)

The Flagstick Two-Ball Championship is a newly created event for the 2022 season with the goal of establishing a competitive, yet unique event. The format (combined stableford) was chosen to create a fun atmosphere for all competitors, while still providing the level of competition that even the best amateur players crave.

We are excited to take what we have learned from many years of running high-level golf tournaments throughout the region and apply it to this unique TEAM event. We have followed the footprint of what has been successful with the Flagstick Open and feel that experience of understanding what golfers are looking for in a golf tournament will greatly benefit this new event.

We are extremely excited to have a number of great partners involved with this inaugural event, which helps us put together an exceptional registration gift program and outstanding prize table for our all our competitors.

As with any golf tournament, the venue is as important as the event itself and Brockville Country Club has stepped up to become the host club for this event in 2022. It is the perfect style of golf course…challenging, fair, and offering variety in setup.

This is going to be a great addition, but certainly not our only addition, as Flagstick navigates into a new chapter of its golf story.

Registration is now open at this link. Grab your partner and get signed up before it is sold out.

Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Related Articles

Brooke Henderson

Peyton Costabile Conquers Brockville CC To Win Ontario Junior Girls’ Championship

August 5, 2021 Scott MacLeod Brooke Henderson, Canadian Golf News, Golf News, Ontario Golf News, Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots

(Golf Ontario) Brockville, ON – With temperatures reaching the mid-twenties at Brockville Country Club today, the players battled to be crowned the 2021 Ontario Junior (U19) Girls’ Champion. Following round three, the leaderboard was tight with …[More]