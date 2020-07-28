Reinhart Wins Ottawa Valley Class A Men’s Title

Dwight Reinhart closed out the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) City & District Men’s Class A title in style on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old tamed the tricky Kanata Golf & Country Club layout with a score of 73 to win the championship by four strokes. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club member posted rounds of 76, 70, and 73 over The Marshes, Carleton Golf & Yacht Club, and Kanata to finish at 219, a solid margin over second-place finisher Ryan Sevigny, the defending champion.

This is a breaking story with more details to come from Flagstick’s Joe McLean on-site. Please check back for the full story.

Leaderboard