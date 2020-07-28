Reinhart Wins Ottawa Valley Class A Men’s Title

Dwight Reinhart closed out the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) City & District Men’s Class A title in style on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old tamed the tricky Kanata Golf & Country Club layout with a score of 73 to win the championship by four strokes. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club member posted rounds of 76, 70, and 73 over The Marshes, Carleton Golf & Yacht Club, and Kanata to finish at 219, a solid margin over second-place finisher Ryan Sevigny, the defending champion.
This is a breaking story with more details to come from Flagstick’s Joe McLean on-site. Please check back for the full story.
Leaderboard
|1
|Dwight Reinhart Ottawa, ON
|+6
|F
|+3
|76
|70
|73
|219
|2
|Ryan Sevigny Ottawa, ON
|+10
|F
|+4
|76
|73
|74
|223
|3
|Perry Freda Pakenham, ON
|+11
|F
|+10
|72
|72
|80
|224
|T4
|Samuel Deneault Gatineau, QC
|+14
|F
|+2
|78
|77
|72
|227
|T4
|Max Lizondo Ottawa, ON
|+14
|F
|+12
|71
|74
|82
|227
|T6
|Maxx Rochette Cumberland, ON
|+15
|F
|+4
|79
|75
|74
|228
|T6
|Jared Coyle Manotick, ON
|+15
|F
|+12
|76
|70
|82
|228
|8
|Benjamin Lowe Bishop’s
|+16
|F
|+9
|80
|70
|79
|229
|9
|Zachary Car Rockland, ON
|+17
|F
|+6
|77
|77
|76
|230
|10
|Shane Fagan Ottawa
|+18
|F
|+7
|74
|80
|77
|231
|T11
|Robert Mustard Ottawa, ON
|+21
|F
|+9
|81
|74
|79
|234
|T11
|Jean-Francois Guillot Gatineau, QC
|+21
|F
|+10
|80
|74
|80
|234
|T11
|Jonah O’Connor Renfrew, ON
|+21
|F
|+15
|80
|69
|85
|234
|14
|Andre Gauthier L‘Orignal, ON
|+22
|F
|+9
|80
|76
|79
|235
|15
|Chris Campbell Ottawa, ON
|+24
|F
|+12
|79
|76
|82
|237
|16
|Lance LePage Morrisburg, ON
|+25
|F
|+11
|81
|76
|81
|238
|T17
|Tyler Seguin Casselman
|+27
|F
|+12
|80
|78
|82
|240
|T17
|Aiden Coyle Manotick, ON
|+27
|F
|+15
|79
|76
|85
|240
|T17
|Philip Hitchen Shawville
|+27
|F
|+18
|76
|76
|88
|240
|T17
|Stephen Veenema Kanata
|+27
|F
|+18
|80
|72
|88
|240
|21
|Alexander Rodriguez Ottawa, ON
|+28
|F
|+13
|80
|78
|83
|241
|22
|Josh Cooper Ottawa, ON
|+29
|F
|+18
|81
|73
|88
|242
|23
|Nikolai Tolstoy Gatineau, QC
|+31
|F
|+19
|76
|79
|89
|244