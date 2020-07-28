fbpx
Reinhart Wins Ottawa Valley Class A Men’s Title

July 28, 2020 Scott MacLeod Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Dwight Reinhart (right) receives the Gerald Lees Trophy from Gerry Bower, OVGA President (Photo: Joe McLean)

Dwight Reinhart closed out the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) City & District Men’s Class A title in style on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old tamed the tricky Kanata Golf & Country Club layout with a score of 73 to win the championship by four strokes. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club member posted rounds of 76, 70, and 73 over The Marshes, Carleton Golf & Yacht Club, and Kanata to finish at 219, a solid margin over second-place finisher Ryan Sevigny, the defending champion.

This is a breaking story with more details to come from Flagstick’s Joe McLean on-site. Please check back for the full story.

Leaderboard

1Dwight Reinhart  Ottawa, ON+6F+3767073219
2Ryan Sevigny  Ottawa, ON+10F+4767374223
3Perry Freda  Pakenham, ON+11F+10727280224
T4Samuel Deneault  Gatineau, QC+14F+2787772227
T4Max Lizondo  Ottawa, ON+14F+12717482227
T6Maxx Rochette  Cumberland, ON+15F+4797574228
T6Jared Coyle  Manotick, ON+15F+12767082228
8Benjamin Lowe  Bishop’s+16F+9807079229
9Zachary Car  Rockland, ON+17F+6777776230
10Shane Fagan  Ottawa+18F+7748077231
T11Robert Mustard  Ottawa, ON+21F+9817479234
T11Jean-Francois Guillot  Gatineau, QC+21F+10807480234
T11Jonah O’Connor  Renfrew, ON+21F+15806985234
14Andre Gauthier  L‘Orignal, ON+22F+9807679235
15Chris Campbell  Ottawa, ON+24F+12797682237
16Lance LePage  Morrisburg, ON+25F+11817681238
T17Tyler Seguin  Casselman+27F+12807882240
T17Aiden Coyle  Manotick, ON+27F+15797685240
T17Philip Hitchen  Shawville+27F+18767688240
T17Stephen Veenema  Kanata+27F+18807288240
21Alexander Rodriguez  Ottawa, ON+28F+13807883241
22Josh Cooper  Ottawa, ON+29F+18817388242
23Nikolai Tolstoy  Gatineau, QC+31F+19767989244

