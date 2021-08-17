Remembering Larry Dufour

Larry Dufour, a former President of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association(OVGA), passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

His family, his friends, his church (St. Stephen’s, Chelsea, Quebec) and his beloved Larrimac Golf Club were foremost in his life during his 84 years and his welcoming smile was sure to set those who came in contact with him at ease.

Despite all of his other self dedicated duties in his life, Larry found time to volunteer with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association.

My OVGA records show that Larry became a Director at Large with the OVGA in 1982, a position he would hold until 1992 when he became the Junior Chairman of the OVGA. Larry loved running the junior program and ran it successfully for five years. A few names of Champion Junior Players during his tenure include Chris McCuaig, Tony Dombroskie, Luke Saunders, Lee Curry, Jeff Gunn, Paul Spare, Kevin Bourque, Jonathin Li, P. H. Fortin, Bill Keating, Jason Fielding, Ray Lacoste, and Nick Harris. But there were so many more juniors who learned about etiquette, decorum and the rules of golf from Larry Dufour and his junior committee.

In 1995, Larry took on the position of Vice-President of the OVGA along with Rick Davidson for two years and also Rae Brown for another two years. Larry assumed the President’s position in 1999 and 2000 and remained on the OVGA Executive for another two years as the Immediate Past President.

Larry also served many terms as a Director of the Quebec Golf Association, now known as Golf Quebec.

I had the privilege of working alongside Larry Dufour during my years with the OVGA. I also played numerous games of golf with Larry. I was able to witness a few outbursts of temper from occasional mis-guided golf shots. There was always a sheepish look on his face and a quick apology for his outbursts. He was a pleasure to walk or ride the fairways with at many golf courses.

The golf community has lost a man who spent years volunteering for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association. Even after he left his Executive positions with the OVGA, he was always there to assist in any capacity.

Giving back to his community, his church, his golf course and assisting others was always a priority in the life of Larry Dufour after he had taken care of his family.

Rest In Peace my friend.

Joe McLean

OVGA President (1993-1994)