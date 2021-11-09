Rideau View Golf Announces Roger Beale as Incoming Head Professional

The Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, Ontario has completed their replacement search for departing Head Professional Matt Robinson.

Club members were informed on Tuesday that Roger Beale had been selected from an extensive field of candidates to take on the role of Head Professional for the club.

This past year Beale was the Head Professional at The Marshes in Kanata, Ontario, a club where he had worked previously. He has also held positions at several other Ottawa-area golf clubs including Camelot Golf Club and Greyhawk Golf Club.

His resume also includes stints in Barbados, which he has represented in the World Cup of Golf. He also spent four years as the director of golf at the Royal Westmoreland Golf Club in St. James, Barbados, and four years as manager of the Apes Hill Club, also in St. James, but also has lengthy family ties to the Ottawa area.

“I’m super excited. I’ve always held the club in such high regard,” said Beale, who first visited Rideau View as a junior golfer.

“Early in our selection process it became clear Roger had established himself as the leading candidate,” said Rideau View President, Bill Holzman in a letter to membership. “His experience and personality will put him in a strong position to build on the traditions and culture we’re proud to have built here at Rideau View.”

Holzman added, “Golf comes first at Rideau View and we think he’s a great fit who will continue to deliver a first-class golf experience for our members.”

Beale begins his duties with Rideau View Golf Club on January 4, 2022.