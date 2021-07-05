Rideau View Wins OVGA Men’s “A” Division Intersectionals at Ottawa Hunt

Talk about a nail biter.

The intersectional teams from the Ottawa Hunt and Rideau View golf clubs held their annual dual for the “A” Division Championship in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Intersectionals played at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on Sunday, July 4th.

Since 2002, only Rideau View and the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Clubs have taken home the OVGA “A” Men’s Intersectional Trophy presented by Golf-O-Max. With today’s win, Rideau View stretched their current advantage to thirteen wins while the Ottawa Hunt has six wins.

The Ottawa Hunt team held the lead over Rideau View until there were only two players left to come to the scoring tent for each side. After the second last match had posted their scores, Rideau View rebounded from a one point deficit to a one point advantage. After the players from the two clubs each with three points in the last match posted their points, Rideau View was announced as the “A” Division OVGA Champions by OVGA Representative Alex Pugh.

Members of the winning Rideau View Team were Jonathan Blakely, Chris Collins, Austin Evans, Michael Farquharson, Josh Goheen, Mark MacKay, Brett Merriman, Lewis Miller, Dan Ryan, Skyler Sicoli, Tim Sullivan, and Owen Walsh.

Flagstick caught up with Rideau View Captain John Radmore and asked him about the win. He responded, “We had three teenagers on the team this year and they came through. What is more important is that our team has not had any practice facilities available to them at Rideau View this year with all the work being done on the practice area and new putting green complex. I’m very proud of them.”

Sounds like a few teenage players may be going for a swim when they get back to Rideau View this evening as is the tradition.

Teams from Carleton Golf & Yacht and Royal Ottawa golf clubs quickly fell back in the “A” Division standings and their fight would eventually be for third place to avoid relegation to “B” Division in 2022. The Royal Ottawa Team finished in third place by a nine point advantage and will participate in “A” Division at Rideau View in 2022. Rivermead won the “B” Division intersection on their home course and will participate in “A” Division in 2022.

Players winning the maximum 6 points in their matches were Brent Rebus and Patrick Goodhue from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club; Jared Coyle from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club; Brenden Kuffner from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club and Dan Ryan from the Rideau View Country Club.

To see results from all divisions check out our post where we are updating scores as they come in.