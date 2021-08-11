The Road to TPC Toronto Wraps Up Qualifying Events

Cobourg, Ont. – The Road to TPC Toronto presented by COBRA PUMA GOLF wrapped up the final qualifying event of its inaugural season on Wednesday at Dalewood Golf Club, where a field of talented athletes earned their spot in the season-ending Finale at TPC Toronto.

Quinte West, Ontario’s Kendrick Webster posted the round of the tournament with an even-par 71 to take medalist honours by nine strokes over Mono, Ontario’s Kiefer Oomen-Danckert, while Newmarket, Ontario’s Sammy Park, this week’s lone girls division competitor, posted rounds of 87-94 to claim her spot in the Finale.

Webster, who plays out of Black Bear Ridge Golf Course, said managing all parts of his game on a windy couple of days at Dalewood was the key to his solid play this week.

“It got windy both days, so it was good to keep the ball in play. Today I struck the ball a bit better and was able to get some putts to drop early, which was nice. I saved a few pars out there too, which always helps,” said Webster.

With a quick turnaround before competing in the 36-hole Finale next week at TPC Toronto’s Heathlands course, Webster said he welcomed the chance to have another competitive opportunity in his near future.

“I haven’t played the Heathlands before but I’ve heard good things and it should be a really strong field, so I’m excited to get some practice in the next few days.”

Webster and Oomen-Danckert were joined by Yutaka, Yuji and Yuto Nohdomi in qualifying for the Finale next week.

In addition to taking medalist honours, Webster and Park also earned a selection of FUSION Evo shoes and headwear from COBRA PUMA GOLF. At the Finale at TPC Toronto, winners and runners-up in both boys and girls divisions win a set of COBRA RADSPEED irons, with third-place finishers winning a COBRA Ultralight Stand Bag.

All finishers at each event also receive ranking points for Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Rankings.

Full Leaderboard