Zhu, Nordman take top spots at The Road to TPC Toronto Finale

Caledon, Ont. – The Road to TPC Toronto presented by COBRA PUMA GOLF wrapped up its inaugural season on Tuesday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, where a field of talented athletes from across Ontario teed it up on the Heathlands course.



Richmond Hill’s Andre Zhu and Ottawa’s Avery Nordman claimed the top spots in the boys and girls divisions, respectively, each closing with an outstanding final round to pull away from the field.



In the boys division, Zhu shot a spectacular round of 5-under 66 to win by six strokes over a trio players including Quinte West’s Kendrick Webster, Smithville’s Isaiah Ellis and Mississauga’s Peter Blazevic.



“My ball striking was really solid today and I gave myself a lot of really good opportunities,” said Zhu, adding that his long game kept him away from the Heathlands course’s most challenging tests. “You have to keep it out of the fescue, and if you can hit the ball on the same level as the hole it makes it a lot easier.”



In the girls division, Nordman entered the day a stroke behind Zhana Navato but produced a strong final round of 77 to win by four over Sudbury’s Lea Lemieux, with Navato two strokes further behind.



Nordman entered the day with a lead of just one stroke after Lemieux birdied the 16th and 17th holes, but a solid drive and steady approach were enough to secure victory as Lemieux struggled with the tough finishing hole.



“I was hitting the ball well and giving myself some good birdie chances,” said Nordman. “It was tough down the stretch and I’m happy with the way I played.”



This week’s Finale represented the culmination of The Road to TPC Toronto’s inaugural season, with athletes from qualifying sites across Ontario earning a spot in the 36-hole event on the Heathlands.



The event is part of a week-long schedule of events as part of the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates, an official Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada event.



As part of the event, competitors played alongside a Mackenzie Tour professional, providing an up-close and inside-the-ropes experience for each player.



“It was really fun. Playing with a pro is a one-of-a-kind experience, and it was really special to play on a course that is hosting the Mackenzie Tour this week,” said Zhu.



“I hadn’t done that before, and it was very cool playing with a pro. It was a new experience and I was able to learn some things for my own game going forward,” added Nordman.



Winners and runners-up in both boys and girls divisions won a set of COBRA RADSPEED irons, with third-place finishers winning a COBRA Ultralight Stand Bag.



All finishers at each event also receive ranking points for Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Rankings.