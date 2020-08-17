Robert Mustard Wins The 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship

Despite a one-hour dangerous weather delay during the final round, Robert Mustard was not deterred from winning the 2020 Flagstick Open Amateur Championship presented by TaylorMade Canada and adidas Canada. The 36-hole tournament finished up play on Sunday at eQuinelle Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario.

Mustard, the round one leader after a 66 (-6) on Saturday, added a 69 in the final round for a two-shot victory over the defending champion, Peter Beneteau of Kingston.

The champion was pleased with the outcome, as it fell in line with his plans and hope for the day.

“Today I played pretty solid; I didn’t really make many mistakes. The only hole I bogeyed was (#) three so I made them come get me.”

Mustard, also the event’s 2018 champion, was keeping his eye on Beneteau and playing partner Ryan Sevigny all day long knowing they had the best chance to catch him. “Ryan and me were always within one or two shots until eighteen when I got three up on him.”

While Mustard prevailed at -9 overall, the event could have had a different outcome. Beneteau, in the penultimate group, left a birdie putt on the edge of the 18th hole, enough that he waited to see if it would eventually fall, but it did not. It would have made him the clubhouse leader at -8. Meanwhile, Mustard capped the weekend with a fifteen foot birdie putt. Both circumstances created the separation between the pair.

Asked he he felt about winning the event for a second time, the champion smiled as he shared a coincidence.

“It seems that having a kid is good fortune for this. Two years ago I had my son Nathan and a month ago we had the newest member of our family, my son Noah, and both years I win the tournament. My wife has been awesome in taking care of the kids and allowing me to play a little more. I probably wouldn’t have won this without her.”

—-

Earning the title in B Flight was Joe Matthews, a former winner of the Flagstick Shootout. Matthews fashioned rounds of 69 and 77 to take the division trophy. His 146 score secured a two-shot victory over a trio of players, including Aleck Simms, Jaeger Prott, and Luc Reeve.

Joe Matthews, B Flight Champion

The C Flight saw a surging final round by Dean Weber of Kitchener earn him the trophy by an impressive margin of five shots over Bryan Shepherd of Ottawa. Weber, a member of the Galt Country Club, posted a 68 on Sunday to cap a 145 total.

Dean Weber, C Flight Champion

Remarkable play also came in the D Flight where Ben McGovern of Ottawa turned in a seven-shot win over Doug Auger, a member at the host club. McGovern surprised even himself with rounds of 74 and 75 over the weekend.

Ben McGovern, D Flight Champion

“It was a fantastic weekend once again,” said Tournament Director Jeff Bauder of Flagstick Golf Magazine. “The depth of the field was notable and the response from the players about how they were treated was universally positive. We want to thank all of them for travelling to play from all over Ontario and Quebec, and thank all the sponsors – TaylorMade Golf Canada, adidas Canada, and LevelWear, for their support. I also want to thank all our rules officials, volunteers, and staff for their efforts in once again making this a notable championship on the tournament schedule. We look forward to the next edition in 2021.”

He added, “eQuinelle has been an amazing host facility since 2013 and the course was once again in impeccable shape with positive comments from all the players. Thank you to Rick Milks (GM), Scott McInroy (Head Professional), Chris Vollett (Superintendent), and all their TMSI teams for taking care of us.”

Full Leaderboards