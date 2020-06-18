Former Brockville Golf Pro Honoured In Fort McMurray

Ron Healy, the former Head Professional at the Brockville Country Club, was recently honoured by the golf club in Fort McMurray, Alberta where he also once worked. Healy, a Life Member of the PGA of Canada, passed away on January 26, just two days after his 75th birthday.

During his long and distinguished career Ron spent time as a golf professional at Brockville Country Club, Miskinaw Golf Club (Fort McMurray, Alberta), Sunningdale GC (London, ON), but was best known for the twenty-two years he served as the Head Professional at the Beaconsfield Golf Club in Montreal beginning in 1968.

Like he did wherever he worked, Healy’s kindness was always noted and the Miskinaw Golf Club wanted to recognize his contributions during his years there, which started in 2014.

On Sunday, June 14 the club officially dedicated a bridge on the 6th hole to Ron, naming it “The Healy Bridge”. The sign on the structure is not only marked with his name but the following words” “In memory of our friend Ron and his dedication to family, friends, and his love of golf.”

Thank you to his daughter Tara Healy for providing the photos, as she and family members were on-hand for the ceremony.