Rory Continues His Reign In Canada – Wins 2022 RBC Canadian Open Title

The ingredients were all there – one of the world’s oldest golf championships, a classic golf course heralded by all, and a top half of the field that was the who’s who of golf. Mix in a zealous fan base that had been missing their national championship for three years and the outcome was everything that a tournament organizer could dream of. Oh, did we mention that the defending champion (from 2019, the last time the event was held), one of the most popular golfers on the planet, won the title again?

“Rory, Rory, Rory,’ was heard far and wide over the grounds of St. George’s Golf & Country Club in Etobicoke, Ontario all week long at the 111th playing of the RBC Canadian Open. It only intensified on Sunday as the Northern Irishman surged out to the lead with a birdie on the very first hole of his final round, toured the front nine in 29 strokes, and marched his way to a 2nd Canadian national championship. A final round 62 and a clear victory over pursuers Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, and Sam Burns just about turned the entire golf course on its ear. Pandemonium…in a good way.

Rory has made it clear that National Open Championships mean a lot to him and his 21st victory on the PGA Tour clearly resonated with the clearly delighted champion as he addressed the significance.

“Yeah, it means an awful lot. I feel like it’s getting tougher and tougher to win on the PGA TOUR he shared with the assembled media. “Even, just look at the two guys that I played with today. I went out with a lead and had to shoot 8-under par to get the job done. So the depth of talent on this TOUR is really, really impressive. And going up against guys like JT and Tony and coming out on top, that’s something to feel really good about.”

McIlroy was also pleased that he was able to go two for two in Canadian appearances and do it in in such a boisterous environment. Once where he out together a 72-hole total of 19-under-par.

“So super happy to get that 21st win, to defend, even though it doesn’t feel like a defense because it’s been so long. And then just to play in a final group like that with that atmosphere all day. I mean the fans here this week have just been absolutely unbelievable. Like so good and so cool to play in an atmosphere like that. Boisterous, loud, but respectful. It was really, really cool.

It was really cool to be a part of and just really happy to get the win today and obviously sets me up well going into next week in Boston. But right now I just want to enjoy this and focus on this.”

In a clear dig at another golf event that was taking place opposite of the RBC Canadian Open this week, Rory was pointed in some of his remarks, noting that the Toronto affair was a “proper tournament” and that the PGA TOUR win number was also significant in relation to LIV Golf and it’s face, Greg Norman.

“I think St. George’s is a wonderful golf course. I think it had all the ingredients. It had the golf course. It had the cast of players that you would want to be up there. It had the caliber of golf. And it had the atmosphere. You had everything this week to have a really top class golf event. Yeah, as I said, being a part of it, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

He added, “I had extra motivation of what’s going on across the pond. The guy that’s spear heading that TOUR has 20 wins on the PGA TOUR and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.”

As for his success so far in Canada and his comfort here, Rory was asked if he considered himself an honorary Canadian and if not, would he consider it if offered.

“Hey, I’ll take it, for sure,” he said between laughs. “The support and the love I’ve got — I’ve only played in Canada twice, in Hamilton and then here. It’s been two pretty good trips.

But, yeah, look, the fans are amazing. They come out and they support this event really well. I think they just really appreciate the fact that we come up here and play in your national championship.

Yeah, if there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn’t turn it down. That would be a very proud thing for me. But, no, I’m happy to come up here once every now and again and play some golf and take this trophy south of the border with me.”

As he indicated during the trophy ceremony, that next occasion may be 2023 when he says he will be back to take on the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale.

There is no doubt he will be welcomed with open arms, once again.

Corey Conners wins the Rivermead Challenge Cup (Photo: Scott MacLeod, Flagstick.com)

While the Canadians were not contending for the home title in the end, Listowel’s Ontario’s Corey Conners gave it his best effort. He made a charge on the final 18 holes with a score that matched the winner, a 62, to finish in 6th place. That earned him the Rivermead Challenge Cup as low Canadian for the very first time. “Maybe next time I can get my name on the big trophy,” he joked.

Six Canadians in total made the cut this week. Adam Svensson (t-21), Mackenzie Hughes (t-28), Nick Taylor (t-28), Adam Hadwin (t-35), and Aaron Cockerill, in his first PGA TOUR event, t-48.

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

