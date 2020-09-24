Industry Notes: The Royal Ottawa GC On Hunt For Academy Manager

The historic Royal Ottawa Golf Club is making yet another step into their third century.

The private Gatineau, Quebec club, founded in 1891, recently invested again in their future with the creation of a 10-acre driving range which features tees on both ends and an Academy building with two indoor/outdoors bays and two TrackMan four simulators.

The outdoor range is set to include TrackMan Range, only the second installation in Canada, so users can capture data anywhere on the range, and the club is also in the process of developing a new six-acre short game area.

To complement the new practice facilities, the club is looking to hire an Academy Manager to conduct year-round programs.

They recently posted the PGA Professional position.

Potential applicants can find more information at the PGA of Canada member website.