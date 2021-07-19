Royal Ottawa Juniors are Repeat Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Intersectional Winners

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Intersectionals have been a mainstay in the Ottawa area since they were put in play in 1980. The late Gordon Scott from the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club started junior intersectional competition while with the Ottawa District Golf Association one year before the formation of the OVGA.

The Royal Ottawa Golf Club juniors, who were winners in “A” Division in 1982 and then in 2019, are this year’s “A” Division Champions after a year off with no competition in 2020.

On their home course they finished with 38 points, seven ahead of the runner-up Kanata Golf Club team which had 31 points. In third place was the Carleton Golf & Yacht Team with 14 points, one ahead of the Hylands team that will drop down to “B” Division in 2022. Royal Ottawa will host again in 2022 with the Kanata and Carleton Teams remaining in “A” Division along with the winner of the “B” Division.

Members of the Royal Ottawa Championship Junior Intersectional Team were Elizabeth Chen-Baker, Ross Cleary, Xander Colquhoun, L. A. DeCelles, Sam Denault, Owen Gorman, George Hobbins, Chris Jerome, Lucas Sezlik, Cole Thurgur, and Michael Vivone.

Six-point winners from the Royal Ottawa Team were Michael Vivone, Xander Colquhoun, Owen Gorman and Lucas Sezlik while Kanata’s Lucas Serjack and Brad Bedard took the only other maximum number of points in the competition.

Congratulations to all of the junior golfers at OVGA Member Clubs that represented their Clubs in Junior Intersectional competition.

We will update the division scoring as it becomes available:

Division A (Host Royal Ottawa)

Royal Ottawa 38 Kanata 31 Carleton 14 Hylands 13

Division B (Host Camelot)

Rideau View 31 Hunt Club 27 Camelot 25 Hautes Plaines 11

Division C (Host Rivermead)

Division D (Host Metcalfe)

Greyhawk 38 Smiths Falls 23 Metcalfe 22 Whitetail 22

Division E (Host Eagle Creek)

Stableford (Host Renfrew)

Renfrew Prescott