Fresh Look: Cleveland Golf RTX Full Face Wedge w/ Tour Experience Golf (Video)

Specialty wedges continue to grow as a category. Sure, you won’t see them in every bag, but the rise in availability is leading more players to experiment with them. Of particular interest are wedges that cover the entire face with grooves, allowing for improved ball/club interaction when the face is laid open in a variety of shot situations.

The latest comes from Cleveland Golf, and our friends at Tour Experience Golf (TXG) took a deep look at the RTX Full-Face Wedges in their latest video.

Have a look and hear what some of the most educated equipment people in the industry had to say.