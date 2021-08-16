Rulebook: You Don’t Know What You’ve Got Until It’s Gone

by Rich McLean, Golf Canada Referee

THEY’RE BAAAAACK! (Terms and Conditions subject to change without notice)

Recently across the region, you may have noticed that certain familiar objects may have reappeared at your local golf course. And likewise, many other “annoyances” may have disappeared. I don’t know about you, but I’ll never look at a pool noodle the same way again…

I played a round with some friends the other day, and when it was my turn to putt one of them asked, “Do you want the flag in or out?” In or out? In or out?? I hadn’t heard that question in so long, I wasn’t sure what I wanted. And to be honest, it also felt kind of wrong. I can’t imagine I’m alone in these feelings. It feels like forever since we’ve been able to touch the flagstick, let alone remove it. I also noticed that things like ball washers, and benches had “magically” reappeared. And rakes! How I had missed rakes…

So, since it’s been a while for all of us, I thought it would be good to do a quick review of the rules that surround these strange objects we haven’t seen in so, so long.

A rake is a Movable Obstruction and relief from one is covered by Rule 15.2. As are many manufactured objects you would see on the course, such as cart directional signs and yardage posts.

Rakes are used mainly to smooth sand in bunkers, normally after a player has played a stroke from the bunker, in order to restore the surface of the sand to a similar smoothness as was there before the stroke. Occasionally they are also used to smooth sand prior to a stroke, albeit only in the act of caring for the course, and not to test the condition of the sand. You may also notice that some courses have their rakes stationed within their bunkers, while some will keep theirs outside of them. There’s no real right answer to the “in or out” question although, I personally prefer that they be kept outside of bunkers.

A ball washer is an Immovable Obstruction and relief from one is covered by Rule 16.1.

These, along with other fixed manufactured objects like cart paths, while not necessary but convenient additions to your local course, can interfere with the proper playing of the game. If a player encounters one of these, and it physically interferes with their stance or area of their intended swing (sorry, no mental interference) then they can get free relief from them.

A bench may be either a movable, or immovable obstruction, and it would also be covered by one of the preceding rules (unless it’s an Integral Object, which is a discussion for another time).

And a flagstick is, well… a flagstick, and the main rule that covers these is 13.2.

Flagsticks are odd things when you think about them. Their primary function is to indicate to players the position of the game’s ultimate goal, a 4.25 inch (108 mm) diameter hole in the ground. They really have no other function than that. But, for something so innocuous, they have certainly doled out their share of both happiness and heartache to countless golfers worldwide. How many times have you cursed a flagstick for deflecting your ball unfairly away from the hole, or praised it for getting in the way of your ball so that it wouldn’t go racing by? It’s only trying to do its job the best it can. Heck, it’s even got its own specifications laid out in the Equipment Manual. Not bad for something that’s just supposed to stand there.

It’s weird that the things we take for granted on the course, factor so much into the rounds that we play, especially when they’re taken away for a long time. I bet you’ll look at these things differently now that we have them back. I know I do.