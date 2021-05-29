Rulebook – While We’re Waiting

by Rich McLean, Golf Canada Referee

Now I know that words like logic and reason currently make golfers around these parts shake their heads, but let’s explore these principles as a concept within the rules.

The rules of golf are written as broadly, yet precisely, as possible to enable us to deal with almost any situation that may arise on a golf course. Plus, we also have interpretations within those rules that help us dig in further to arrive at the appropriate outcome. However, as we know golf is also not “cookie cutter” so there is still the odd time or two where the book just can’t properly anticipate the outcome of a particular set of circumstances. Add to this the fact that each golf course is different from another, and even the same course can be different from one day to the next based on weather conditions. There are also some situations where technically more than one penalty could apply to a particular situation, but it would be unfair for the rules to “pile-on” to a player’s score, especially if the incidents in question are related in either time span, or severity.

Under the pre-2019 code, you may have heard the term equity used within the rules of golf in Rule 1-4. Currently, the concept is described in broader terms in Rule 20.3. It basically gives referees and the Committee the authority to work through the occasional situation where the rules may not always fit precisely, as long as the decision is “reasonable, fair and consistent with how similar situations are treated under the Rules”.

We need to remember that fairness does not always necessarily equal happiness. More often fairness is a method of “best fit” for a situation that will allow us to satisfy the intent of the rules and arrive at a reasonable and equitable resolution while protecting the collective interests of the player(s) involved in the ruling as well as the remainder of the players within the field, and avoid massive gridlock.

An excellent example of how this concept is meant to work is already entrenched in Rule 13.3b, and is also shown in the answer to a common rules quiz question, where players “A” and “B” are opponents in Match Play.

A has completed the hole in 4 strokes, B has a putt to tie the hole. B strikes their putt and it stops overhanging the edge of the hole. Only 5 seconds elapse before A says “that’s good” and picks up B’s ball.

If we tear the situation down;

1. B was entitled under Rule 13.3a to a reasonable amount of time to get to the new location of their ball, plus an additional 10 seconds to see if the ball would fall in the hole to count 4.

2. Under Rule 3.2b(1), A was entitled to concede their opponent’s next stroke.

So, we end up with a situation where A has exercised their own rights while simultaneously infringing on the rights of player B. Hmmmm…

Technically, A broke Rule 11.2 and would be assessed a loss-of-hole general penalty because the ball was technically not at rest when they picked up B’s ball, and while B’s ball may not have technically been in motion, technically it was not at rest because their 10 second waiting period was not allowed to finish, so we’ll never know if the ball would have dropped or not. Too technical. Much too technical…

Let reasonability and fairness prevail! B doesn’t automatically win the hole. That wouldn’t really be fair because the putt was for a tie, not a win. A does not lose the hole either. That wouldn’t be reasonable because they were entitled to offer the concession. So, these two situations basically wash each other out, and the benefit is given to B’s putt having dropped for a 4, and the hole is tied. Not a win for B, and not a loss for A. An equitable solution, and we carry on.

It’s this same type of logic that referees and Committees also must employ to navigate those rare instances where the answer isn’t in the book, to help us arrive at reasonable decisions for players. As for logic and reason elsewhere, it seems all we can do is cross our fingers…

