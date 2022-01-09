Registration Opens For Golf Ontario Provincial Rules Level Webinars

Due to the recent government restrictions, Golf Ontario has cancelled their in-person rules workshops planned for this spring. The Provincial Rules Level will now only be available through a series of webinars.

Golf Ontario’s Provincial Level Rules of Golf Webinars take an in-depth look at the concepts, procedures and outcomes that are more intuitive and easier to learn in today’s game. The webinars will cover Rules 1 to 20 as well as definitions. Each session will be approximately 2 hours in length. Participants will be given weekly reading assignments and quiz questions. An emphasis will be placed on solving Rules problems by using the Rules of Golf book.

The Provincial Level Webinars are designed for PGA professionals, individuals with an involvement in tournament administration or individuals that have a desire to become a provincial Referee. Provincial Level certification is required for those participants proceeding to the National Level.

Webinar Series 1 – (Tuesdays from 9am to 11am)

Jan 25, Feb 1, 8, 15, 22, Mar 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

15 Attendees Max

Webinar Series 2 – (Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8:30pm)

Jan 27, Feb 3, 10, 17, 24, Mar 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

15 Attendees Max

Registration is on a first-come and first-serve basis and is only available online. The registration deadline for the webinars is January 24th

For more information and to register please visit this link on the Golf Ontario website.

