Golf Ontario Announces 2022 Rules Ready Program

Uxbridge, ON – Golf Ontario is thrilled to announce the launch of the 2022 Rules Ready Program. The program which started in 2019 is geared to Rules of Golf education for member clubs and golfers across the province. Instructed by nationally certified Golf Canada Referees, the Rules Ready Program will be made up of the following components:

Member Club Presentations

Level 1 Rules of Golf Online Academy

Golf Ontario Rules of Golf Workshop & Guided Study Webinars

Whether you are interested in learning the Rules, a tournament player, a club professional, or want to become a provincial Referee, Golf Ontario is committed to providing educational services and tools for everyone to be Rules Ready for 2022!

More information, including how to register, can be found by visiting the Rules Ready Program webpage or contact:

John Lawrence

Director of Competitions & Performance

jlawrence@gao.ca

905 852-1101 x226