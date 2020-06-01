Saying Thanks: Ottawa-Area Private Golf Club Opens Doors For Frontline Workers

A private golf club in the National Capital Region is doing what they can to thank frontline workers in their community.

The Ottawa region has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. As of June 1 there have been 1942 laboratory-confirmed cases in Ottawa, including 244 deaths. Ottawa Public Health reports that there are currently 38 residents hospitalized with Covid-19, with 18 ongoing outbreaks in institutions.

In light of this, the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club has decided to offer free access to their golf course in Manotick, Ontario from June 14 until the end of August.

“Carleton Golf and Yacht Club is offering frontline workers free access to our private golf course each Sunday from 1:00pm to 3:00pm starting June 14th through to the end of August as a way to show our support for their tremendous effort during these unprecedented times,” reads a communication from Jeff Moore, the Manager of the the club. “As a golf club, we are very much feeling the effects both socially and financially of the COVID-19 situation, and while we may not be able to offer much else, what we can offer are tee times to these brave individuals who are working so hard to take care of the rest of us!”

Those eligible for the courtesy include: “All staff at hospitals, long term care and assisted living facilities. All staff performing COVID-19 testing in the labs, all employees working in healthcare, fire, police and paramedics.”

To take advantage of the offer, frontline workers are asked to call the club’s pro shop (613-692-3533) to book their tee times up to seven days in advance. When they book they should identity themselves as a frontline worker and where they work. They will be required to show identification confirming them as a front-line worker when they arrive for their tee-time.

