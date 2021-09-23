Scarboro Golf & Country Club Team Wins 2021 Senior Ryder Cup

Following 1200 regular season matches, between 148 member clubs, and 132 playoff matches at five regional playoffs, the twenty second annual Senior Ryder Cup Championship was contested on September 14th at the Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario. Sixteen teams had qualified for the event. Following completion of 32 Championship matches, the Scarboro Golf & C.C. team emerged as the 2021 Champions.

In a tightly-contested competition, played in blustery wind conditions, the Scarboro Golf & C.C. 8-man team earned 19 of a possible 24 points. They were followed by Kitchener’s Deer Ridge Golf Club team that earned 17 points, while Fort Erie’s Bridgewater Golf Club team held down third spot with 16 points.

This is Scarboro’s second Championship win having previously won in 2013. Greg Mason captains the Scarboro team and team members included Frank Mihalek, Paul Davis, Karl Grundulis, Gerard Waslen, Vince Brescia, Bob Young and Rick Pettifer.

During the event, Senior Ryder Cup President Gene Gordon presented a cheque for $1000 to Whistle Bear Captain, Mike Abbott, in support of Golf Canada’s First Tee program. A picture of the cheque presentation follows. Also in the picture is Tom Nederpel, SRC Vice-President and John MacLean, SRC Director.

Originating in 1999, with four member clubs, the not-for-profit Senior Ryder Cup is Canada’s largest team golf competition. In 2021, more than 1600 players from 148 clubs (139 Ontario Clubs, 4 clubs from Western New York and 5 clubs from Michigan) participated. The SRC already has commitments from new clubs that will see further growth to at least 162 clubs for the 2022 season.

Sponsors of the Championship include Lexus of London, Callaway Golf, Jackson Triggs Wines Visit Tucson, Steinberg Wealth Management, Tilley Hats, truLOCAL, Mombacho Cigars and Kellogg’s.