Scott Pritchard Takes the Helm at The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada

Recent retirements have paved the way for new leadership on two of the PGA TOUR’s development circuits, the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

It includes the rise of long-time employee, Canadian Scott Prichard, to the position of Executive Director, for the circuit based in his country.

Todd Rhinehart, who had been overseeing both the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, will now focus solely on the latter.

“During the last year, we have gone through a transition phase on both Tours due to the retirements of two experienced and long-time leaders in Jeff Monday in Canada and Jack Warfield in Latin America,” said the PGA TOUR’s Rob Ohno, Senior Vice President, International Tours. “It has also been an interesting two months as we’ve dealt with the COVID-19 issue that has affected the entire world. Scott has been such an asset in Canada, and we’ll benefit from Todd giving his full attention to issues in Latin America. With Scott and Todd at the top of this new structure, we feel both of these Tours are well-positioned to grow and continue to offer up-and-coming players strong places to play where they can further their careers once we start playing golf again. We have two outstanding leaders who will see that this happens.”

Pritchard is the longest-serving employee of the Canadian loop. He joined them in 2011, a year prior to the PGA TOUR takeover.

A graduate of the University of Ottawa, Pritchard spent almost eight years in various roles with the PGA of Canada after competing his degree. He joined the Canadian Tour as the Director of Business Development and Communications and, until this appointment, has most recently served as the Tour’s Vice-President.

“I am both excited and grateful for this opportunity to lead the Mackenzie Tour. I know what a great Tour it is, and so do our players, who have consistently used this Tour as their path to their ultimate goal, which is the PGA TOUR. To be a part of this and lead our dedicated team is truly an honor. There is much to do, I look forward to all the hard work ahead and appreciate what Todd did during his time in Canada and Jeff Monday before him,” Pritchard said.

With his TOUR currently suspended due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Pritchard will have a lot of work ahead of him as his team adjusts their plan for 2020.

The TOUR has already trimmed back almost half their events scheduled to start the year but expects to reveal an adapted agenda in the coming weeks.

Pritchard is scheduled to appear as the featured guest on the Flagstick.com TeeTalk podcast later this week.

