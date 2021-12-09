Season 2 of Canadian Classics by The Preferred Lie Debuts December 14

Our friends from The Preferred Lie are about to return with Season 2 of Canadian Classics.

A series of short films exploring all aspects of cherished golf courses, for season 2 the band of filmmakers and golf enthusiasts has turned their attention to golf in British Columbia.

The season debuts on December 14th at 8pm EST with an episode about the Stanley Park Pitch & Putt in Vancouver. You can view the series on YouTube (weekly episode releases with the season finale airing on February 1st) and we will be sharing links to them regularly here at Flagstick.com as well.

The series includes more than 30 interviews and puts the focus on eight very diverse golf properties.

In concert with the release of the trailer for the series (watch below), The Preferred Lie is also donating $1 for every YouTube share of the trailer (up to a maximum of $300) towards the Canadian Red Cross. This in light of the organization assisting people in B.C. impacted by the flooding and extreme weather of the last month.

Enjoy.