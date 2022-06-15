Second OVGA Men’s Field Day at Success at The Marshes

More than 100 golfers turned out for the 2nd Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men’s Field Day of 2022 at The Marshes Golf Club in Kanata on Tuesday, June 14.

The event included A, B and Senior players with qualifying spots for the OVGA Match Play Championships and the Alexander of Tunis Championship, and also earned top players ranking points to qualify for the season-ending OVGA Cup. Results are as follows:

A Division: Joel Sims from Hylands and Carter Trevisani from Royal Ottawa tied for 1st with scores of 73. Brad Goodman from Greensmere finished 3rd with a score of 74, a great follow up to his win at Greensmere in the first Field Day at Greensmere on May 30th.

Joel, Carter, and Samuel Kimmerly from Rivermead who finished 4th, earned spots in the OVGA Match Play Championship to be held at the Canadian G&CC on August 8/9, and the Quebec Alexander of Tunis to be held at Rideau View GC on June 27/28.

A Net Division was awarded to Ben Charron, Public Player, with a score of 75.

B Division: Joe Gamble, Public Player, won the Gross Division with a great score 78, while Eric Irons from ClubEG won the Net Division with a score of 75.

Seniors: Dave Ross from Ottawa Hunt won with a score of 74. Ken Clark from GreyHawk finished 2nd with a 75. John Taylor from eQuinelle and John Ackehurst from Eagle Creek finished tied for 3rd with scores of 77.

Dave, Ken, and John Taylor (by retrogression) earned spots in the OVGA Senior Match Play Championship to be held at the Canadian G&CC on August 8/9.

Senior Net: Greg Nezan from Cedarhill won with a score of 73.

For complete tournament results, visit ovga.org.

The next major OVGA Men’s events are the Senior Championship on July 19/20 at Carlton and Loch March, and the City & District Championship on July 25/26/27 at Rockland, Renfrew, and Royal Ottawa.

The OVGA thanks all it’s sponsors, volunteers, and The Marshes Golf Club for supporting amateur golf in the region.

