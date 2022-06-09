Senior Men’s Invitational at Brockville Country Club Still Seeking Players

The registration deadline for the Houle Plumbing Senior Men’s Invitational presented by 1000 Islands Concrete has been set for Thursday, July 7th at the Brockville Country Club. According to the organizers, there are still several spots open for this event in all four age categories. Entrants must be age 50 and over as of July 15, 2022.

Larry Robinson, 10-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, has confirmed his entry to the tournament. He is the Honorary Chair for this event and will play a significant role in the day’s activities with each participant receiving a tournament souvenir from Mr. Robinson.

David Dargie, Tournament Chair remarked, “We are ready to go with the revival of this senior men’s invitational at the Brockville Country Club. We have a strong field with almost equal entries in the 50-59; 60-69; and 70-79 categories, with the smallest contingent in the 80+ age group. A healthy prize table, unique closest-to-the-hole prizes and a championship course that will test the players are all part of this tournament’s attraction.”

Details about the tournament and an online registration form can be found at: https://brockvillecc.golfems2.com/event/senior-invitational-golf-tournament .

