Senior Men’s Invitational Returns at Brockville Country Club

A long-played golf tournament in the Seaway area of Ontario has returned. The Brockville Country Club has announced that their senior men’s invitational will return after a two-year absence.

Set to be played on July 15 this year, the tournament is under new sponsorship and will now be known as the Houle Plumbing Senior Men’s Invitational presented by 1000 Islands Concrete.

As part of the tournament re-birth, an Honorary Tournament Chair has been named who will add a little more profile to the event. This year it will be 10-time All-Star, 6-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member Larry Robinson who is a familiar figure not only in sports circles but in Brockville proper as he spends a fair bit of time in the area.

Tournament Chair David Dargie commented, “Bringing this tournament back to the Brockville Country Club is important given the growing number of senior players that we have at our Club and throughout the region. This is an opportunity for senior men golfers to test themselves on one of the most demanding tournament courses in this area. Having a champion like Larry Robinson acting as our Honorary Tournament Chair exemplifies the quality event that we are trying to re-establish at the BCC for our senior men’s invitational.”

Dargie shares that the event’s goal is to run a quality tournament for both BCC members and competitors from other area golf courses. The value of the prize table will be a minimum of $3500. The entry fee includes range balls, golf, cart, meal, and a tournament souvenir.

The cost of the entry fee is: $125.00 for non-BCC members; $95 for BCC members with no cart package; and $75 for BCC members with a cart package.

Registration is open to the first 120 players (50 years of age and over as of July 15 th) to sign up. There will be different age categories established based on the number of competitors in those age ranges. Registration can be easily accessed by clicking on this link:

https://brockvillecc.golfems2.com/event/senior-invitational-golf-tournament.

