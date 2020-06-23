Ontario-Based Golf Competition – the Senior Ryder Cup Cancelled For 2020

The 22nd season of The Senior Ryder Cup will not be. President Gene Gordon issued a a release on behalf of their Board of Directors on Monday that Canada’s largest senior men’s golf competition would not be contested in 2020.

“…following an analysis of the current emergency measures in place in Ontario, consultation with Captains of the SRC’s 152 member clubs, and extensive discussion by the SRC Board of Directors, it was decided to cancel the 2020 season and Championship,” stated Gordon.

Originating in 1999, the not-for-profit Senior Ryder Cup is Canada’s largest senior team competition. In 2019, there were 124 clubs (119 Ontario Clubs, 3 clubs from Western New York and 2 clubs from Michigan) participating with more than 1400 players.

2020 would have seen expansion of 24 new clubs bringing participation to a record 152 member clubs.

The release continued, “The Senior Ryder Cup, over the past twenty years, has proven to be a first rate organization with a focus on competitive match play as well as promotion of camaraderie and professionalism in golf activities. Similar to other golf and sporting organizations, which have cancelled their 2020 seasons, the Board felt if the competition could not achieve the goals of the SRC, as had been committed to all participants, it would not be conducted. The culture of the Senior Ryder Cup is one of a professional and exemplary organization and the Board is committed to maintaining that culture.”

The Board says that plans are already underway for the 2021 season with five playoff venues and the Championship venue already selected. Further expansion of the number of clubs participating is expected.

In 2019 the 8-man team from the Whitevale Golf Club (Whitevale, ON) emerged victorious after a one-hole sudden death playoff with Sunningdale Golf & Country Club (London, ON). Both teams had earned 22 of a possible 24 points in the match play competition. The Barrie Country Club finished in third place with 18 points.

It was Whitevale’s 1st SRC Championship. Whitevale was Captained by Bob Nebel and team members included Mark Brewer, Kevin Hughes, Barry Catterall, Bernie Docking, Cam Hreljak, Mike McGarragle, Declan Dunn and Dave Walker.

