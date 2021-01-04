PGA TOUR Tour Returns For Tournament of Champions; Two Canadians In The Field

A select field in is Kapalua, Hawaii this week for the 2021 return of the PGA TOUR season. The Sentry Tournament of Champions features the winners from the previous year, and for 2021, will also feature an expanded line-up. Last May the TOUR announced that the Top 30 players from the FedEx Cup standing would also be eligible to enhance a field diminished due a number of events cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One beneficiary of that decision is Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes, who is in Hawaii for the tournament, and joins fellow Canadian Nick Taylor in the 42-player field.

Taylor, of course, earned his second PGA TOUR victory last year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Forty-five players were eligible to play but Rory McIlroy and Tyrell Hatton have chosen not to, while Jim Herman tested positive for Covid-19 and is therefore unable to play.

Round one at the Sentry Tournament of Champions begins Thursday. Justin Thomas is the defending champion.

The full field:

