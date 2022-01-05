Guest Blog: Taking A Glance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Each year people come up with unrealistic New Year’s Resolutions that they surely will never complete. I wanted to join those people and decided I would write more (more than zero) golf articles in 2022. I figured an easy start would be to write stories I am looking forward to track each week on the PGA TOUR. You can expect these to continue until one day I say enough and don’t care if I paid for that yearly gym membership. Okay, I’m getting off track here. Here are the top five stories I am watching at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

1. Phil Mickelson

Phil has not played this tournament since 2001. In that twenty year stretch, there were only six years he wasn’t eligible to play in it. I never understood why Phil wouldn’t play in this tournament as it screams his personality. It’s a free pay cheque and a relaxing week in Hawaii.

Watch for how Phil plays this week, though. His brother and caddie Tim said on the Caddie Network’s ‘Under The Strap’ podcast that Phil starting the year strong usually is a big tell for how the year will go. Will Phil be taking this week seriously or is he out there to tell everyone how he won the PIP (and the PGA Championship)?

We will find out.

2. Seamus Power

Seriously, I couldn’t pull this guy out of a lineup if the other five guys were offensive lineman in the NFL. I have looked up the tournament he won three times and I still forget which one it was. I’m watching to see what he looks like. I’m still not certain he’s real.

3. Sam Burns

This guy has to be one of the most underrated golfers on the planet right now. Easily a sneaky superstar and the #10 ranked player in the world somehow.

Does he extend his hot play to Hawaii? Was last year a one off?

Sam Burns is Bitcoin in 2010 when only that weird guy at college with the dreadlocks was buying it. We should have listened to Kyle then and invested. With another win this week, we might not be able to afford it.

4. Joel Dahmen

Joel wouldn’t even bet on himself this week. His tee time on Thursday is at 2:40pm and he still might not hit a single ball on the range that day. Joel is going to enjoy this victory lap after his win last year. It’s safe to say no one will enjoy this week more than Joel. Except for maybe his caddie, Geno.

5. Tiger Woods

Yes, he’s not playing but you just wait. There will be some sort of tie to him during this tournament. We had a taste of who butters our bread when he played the PNC Championship. If they can find a way to bring a Tiger story in to the broadcast, they will. And no, I won’t guess when Charlie will be playing his first Sentry Tournament of Champions. (2031)

Enjoy the week of golf.

Mahalo!

Stefan Thedorf is the co-host of the Flagstick.com TeeTalk Podcast. You can find all the episodes at this link.

