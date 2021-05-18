Sergio Garcia Returns To TaylorMade

A major winner with iconic ties to the brand is returning to the fold at TaylorMade Golf.

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, after a three year-hiatus, is returning to represent the brand he was previously affiliated with for fifteen years.

The 41-year-old, also the winner of the 2008 Players Championship, first signed on to represent the equipment company in 2003, a relationship that proved fruitful for a decade and a half. He had a short partnership with Callaway Golf, reportedly coming to a close due to his unwillingness to play their golf ball. He has been fairly brand agnostic since then, playing a variety of gear from Titleist, PING, and TaylorMade.

The new agreement still should have value for TaylorMade, with Sergio earning his 11th PGA TOUR title this past Fall at the Sanderson Farms, and his recognition level still high among fans of the game,

“The opportunity to reunite with Sergio is one we couldn’t let pass by”, commented David Abeles, CEO, TaylorMade Golf. “Over the course of nearly two decades, we’ve built a deep connection and familiarity. He understands the history of our brand, the performance of our products and who we are as a people. We truly welcome his return to Team TaylorMade.”

Through the years Sergio, known for his attention to detail and appreciation for fine nuances, has been a sounding board for product development at TaylorMade. That was particularly notable in their foray into premium golf balls, and he was one of the 1st players to put the latest version of their TP5x ball into play, without a contract at the time.

“Some of my fondest on-course memories have come with a TaylorMade club in my hands and a TaylorMade golf ball on the tee, said Garcia in a release from the company. “I am excited about the future, especially with the Olympics and Ryder Cup on the horizon, and I know that TaylorMade will help me achieve the absolute best possible results. I’ve always been comfortable with their team, their approach to the game and their equipment, especially their golf ball. I couldn’t be more excited to rejoin a group I consider family.”

Within the new partnership, Garcia will play TaylorMade clubs, the TP5X golf ball, wear a TaylorMade glove and carry a TaylorMade golf bag starting this week at the PGA Championship. Here’s a current look at what’s in Garcia’s bag:

SERGIO GARCIA WITB

SIM2 Max 9.0° Driver

SIM Rocket 14.5° 3wd

SIM 19° 5wd

P•750 Irons (3-PW)

2021 TP5x Golf Ball #85

