TeeTalk Podcast Ep. 73 – Shawn Mckenzie, Sportsnet Hockey Host & Reporter

Hockey may be the key sport of his profession but for Sportsnet Host and Broadcaster Shawn McKenzie, golf is his obsession. The staple on our TV screens in Canada joins us to talk about how he got into the game, his thoughts on professional golf, personal golf highlights and he even dishes on the burgeoning skills on the links of his famous father, Bob McKenzie. We also talk a little hockey and what we might expect to see with the coverage of the game as the NHL looks to return.

Stefan and Scott give their impressions on the win and recent play by Bryson Dechambeau at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, preview the Workday Charity Open, and provide some updates on the LPGA and LET majors.

We play The Guess Who? trivia game, banter about the ability of Dechambeau to win at Augusta National, talk best female golf pros few people are paying attention, have an unusual discussion about gloves, discuss the difference in how amateur and pros deal with rough, and provide some advice on the process of playing versus being focussed on score.

TeeTalk Ep. 73 – Shawn McKenzie, Sportsnet Host & Reporter

Besides Flagstick.com you can also catch the TeeTalk podcast episodes on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, iHeartRadio, and multiple other platforms. We are now enjoyed by listeners in 60 countries. Please subscribe and leave a review. Enjoy.