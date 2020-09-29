Transportation Proposal Could Alter Shelter Valley Pines Golf Course

A proposed expansion of Highway 401 by the Ontario Ministry of Transportation could have a massive effect on a Grafton, Ontario golf course.

Parts of the Shelter Valley Pines Golf Club, located about halfway between Toronto and Kingston, are in jeopardy due to a plan by the Ontario Government to alter an 18 kilometre stretch of the country’s busiest highway from Cobourg to Colborne.

The widening of the four-lane highway, including a bridge structure that runs over Shelter Valley itself (from which the golf course gets its name) would requite the expropriation of land that current lies under the Shelter Valley Pines Golf Club. The mid-length 18-hole course was opened in 2003 and expanded successfully in 2012 with the design and building efforts of Steve Sawyer.

Sawyer passed away just this past summer. The golf course was purely his vision and and dream, adding a major amenity to the adjoining campground that he purchased from his father in 1996.

The area of the Shelter Valley Pines Golf Club next to the 401 (Image: Google Earth)

To bring the current course situation to light, Manager Jason Vanderwel recently posted a Petition on Change.org asking for support. As of this story being written, more than 2300 had signed it.

Vanderwel summarized the possible impact to the club briefly in the Petition:

“The Ministry of Transportation has notified the Shelter Valley Pines Golf Club that we are on the preferred route of the 401 expansion. The proposed expansion will affect 3 greens and 3 tee offs on our front nine for a total of 6 holes. These holes include #3, #4, #5, #6, #7 and #8. Your local 18 hole community golf course will be severely impacted and altered by this proposed expropriation.”

The Petition asks for the MTO to consider changing their planned route for the Highway 401 expansion.

A related planning study has been underway since April (an expanded version since February, 2019) and the public are allowed commentary until October 2. The details can be found on the MTO website at this link.

Images of the section of the plan that would impact the Shelter Valley Pines Golf Club can be found at this link.