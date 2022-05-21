Six Canadians To Compete In Inaugural USGA Adaptive Open

The full field for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open – a new national championship that will showcase the world’s best golfers with disabilities on Pinehurst Resort & Country Club’s Course No. 6 from July 18-20 – has been set by the USGA.

The USGA received 299 entries for the 2022 U.S. Adaptive Open’s 96-player field, and the field includes competitors from 29 states and 12 countries. The championship’s youngest competitor is 15-year-old Sophia Howard from Hudsonville, Mich. Judith Brush, 80, of Alexandria, Va., is the championship’s oldest player.

“We are thrilled by the level of interest and support that we’ve received from the adaptive community for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer for the USGA. “To receive nearly 300 entries from around the world underscores the passion of these athletes who are seeking the opportunity to compete for a national championship.”

A player’s individual Handicap Index® was the primary factor in determining the field, with the USGA reserving at least five male player spots and two female player spots per impairment category.

Among those competing will be six players from Canada. That includes Winchester, Ontario’s Kurtis Barkley, the 4th ranking player in The World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD).

Joining him in the field of 96 players will be fellow Canadians Natasha Stasiuk (Oakville, Ontario), Spencer Easthope (Calgary, AB), Jesse Florkowski (Medicine Hat, AB), Keifer Jones (Calgary, AB), and Krystian Pushka (Dundas).

Between them the grouping has won multiple provincial and national titles in various categories. It’s a strong contingent to represent Canada for this first championship.

The championship is open to both male and female professional and amateur golfers with a World Handicap System™ Handicap Index® of 36.4 or less and an eligible impairment confirmed by a WR4GD Pass. A player’s Handicap Index was the primary factor for determining the field of 96 players, with at least five male players and two female players across eight impairment categories. The impairment categories are as follows:

Arm Impairment

Intellectual Impairment

Leg Impairment

Multiple Limb Amputee

Neurological Impairment

Seated Players

Short Stature

Vision Impairment

The championship will be contested over 54 holes of stroke play. Multiple sets of tees will be utilized. Carts will be permitted for all players and caddies. The 96-player field is as follows:

Trevor Arnone, of Lewiston, Idaho, 34, Short Stature

Kurtis Barkley, of Canada, 34, Short Stature

Brian Bemis, of Lansing, Mich., 48, Leg Impairment

Adam Benza, of Hellertown, Pa., 35, Leg Impairment

Andrew Berglund, of Stillwater, Minn., 22, Intellectual Impairment

Chris Biggins, of Birmingham, Ala., 30, Neurological Impairment

Jeremy Bittner, of Pittsburgh, Pa., 33, Leg Impairment

Joakim Bjorkman, of Sweden, 32, Short Stature

Wayne Blankenship, of Union, Mo., 52, Leg Impairment

Amy Bockerstette, of Phoenix, Ariz., 23, Intellectual Impairment

Jack Bonifant, of Kensington, Md., 32, Neurological Impairment

Kenny Bontz, of Parrish, Fla., 52, Leg Impairment

Erik Bowen, of Oakland, Calif., 42, Multiple Limb Amputee

Albert Bowker, of Buellton, Calif., 25, Short Stature

Grace Anne Braxton, of Fredericksburg, Va., 50, Intellectual Impairment

Ryan Brenden, of Pierce, Neb., 46, Leg Impairment

Carlos Brown, of Mckinney, Texas, 42, Leg Impairment

Mike Browne, of England, 44, Leg Impairment

Judith Brush, of Alexandria, Va., 80, Leg Impairment

Brandon Canesi, of Doral, Fla., 30, Multiple Limb Amputee

Luke Carroll, of Old Hickory, Tenn., 17, Neurological Impairment

Lawrence Celano, of Chandler, Ariz., 53, Seated Players

Amanda Cunha, of Kaneohe, Hawaii, 18, Vision Impairment

Ryan Cutter, of Helena, Mont., 31, Multiple Limb Amputee

Mario Dino, of Denver, Colo., 19, Neurological Impairment

Zachary Duncan, of Cornelius, N.C., 22, Intellectual Impairment

Spencer Easthope, of Canada, 40, Neurological Impairment

Conor Ennis, of Wake Forest, N.C., 31, Short Stature

Jesse Florkowski, of Canada, 32, Arm Impairment

Alex Fourie, of Knoxville, Tenn., 29, Arm Impairment

Billy Fryar, of Bigelow, Ark., 50, Seated Players

Patrick Garrison, of Folsom, Pa., 38, Neurological Impairment

Ken Green, of West Palm Beach, Fla., 63, Leg Impairment

Zachary Grove, of York, Pa., 36, Neurological Impairment

Mauricio Gutiérrez, of Mexico, 47, Seated Players

Ann Hayes, Lee, of Mass., 59, Seated Players

Joseph (Joey) Hill, of Tampa, Fla., 22, Intellectual Impairment

Greg Hollingsworth, of Peck, Kan., 53, Leg Impairment

Sophia Howard, of Hudsonville, Mich., 15, Arm Impairment

Ryanne Jackson, of St. Petersburg, Fla., 24, Neurological Impairment

Han Jeongwon, of Republic of Korea, 51, Leg Impairment

Lucas Jones, of Louisville, Ky., 27, Leg Impairment

Kiefer Jones, of Canada, 32, Vision Impairment

Shigeru Kobayashi, of Japan, 66, Leg Impairment

Masato Koyamada, of Japan, 55, Arm Impairment

Sarah Beth Larson, of Green Bay, Wis., 43, Arm Impairment

Cynthia Lawrence, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., 59, Multiple Limb Amputee

Simon Lee, of South Korea, 25, Intellectual Impairment

Yangwoo Lee, of South Korea, 24, Intellectual Impairment

Cedric Lescut, of Belgium, 43, Leg Impairment

Rasmus Lia, of Sweden, 21, Leg Impairment

Michael Madsen, of Meridian, Idaho, 41, Leg Impairment

Tommy Marks, of Danville, Pa., 42, Vision Impairment

Evan Mathias, of Indianapolis, Ind., 26, Multiple Limb Amputee

Joseph McCarron, of Orange Beach, Ala., 59, Vision Impairment

Sean Mitchell, of Spokane, Wash., 32, Leg Impairment

Kim Moore, of Portage, Mich., 41, Leg Impairment

Austin Morris, of Bend, Ore., 34, Arm Impairment

Felix Norrman, of Sweden, 25, Intellectual Impairment

Jake Olson, of Huntington Beach, Calif., 25, Vision Impairment

Elaine Ostrovsky, of Boca Raton, Fla., 49, Neurological Impairment

Wooshik Park, of South Korea, 63, Leg Impairment

William Pease, of St. Augustine, Fla., 58, Vision Impairment

Steven Pennell, of Jefferson, N.C., 44, Multiple Limb Amputee

Chad Pfeifer, of Caldwell, Idaho, 40, Leg Impairment

Jeremy Poincenot, of Carlsbad, Calif., 32, Vision Impairment

Kipp Popert, of England, 24, Neurological Impairment

Krystian Pushka, of Canada, 31, Intellectual Impairment

Tracy Ramin, of Montrose, Mich., 50, Leg Impairment

Trevor Reich, of South Africa, 58, Leg Impairment

Stacey Rice, of Suwanee, Ga., 59, Leg Impairment

Brandon Rowland, of Jackson, Tenn., 41, Multiple Limb Amputee

Mandi Sedlak, of Kearney, Neb., 42, Leg Impairment

Randy Shack, of Sulphar Springs, Texas, 38, Seated Players

Steven Shipuleski, of Plainfield, Conn., 51, Arm Impairment

Douglas Shirakura, of Somers, N.Y., 20, Leg Impairment

Rasmus Skov løt, of Denmark, 21, Arm Impairment

Deborah Smith, of Rockford, Ill., 60, Leg Impairment

Jonathan Snyder, of Charlotte, N.C., 40, Arm Impairment

Natasha Stasiuk, of Canada, 24, Intellectual Impairment

Conor Stone, of Ireland, 27, Arm Impairment

Joshua Tankersley, of Fort Worth, Texas, 36, Leg Impairment

Jordan Thomas, of Nashville, Tenn., 33, Multiple Limb Amputee

Mariano Tubio, of Argentina, 42, Seated Players

Kellie Valentine, of McKean, Pa., 51, Arm Impairment

Kevin Valentine, of Winter Garden, Fla., 48, Leg Impairment

Patti Valero, of Brandon, Fla., 59, Leg Impairment

Eliseo Villanueva, of Fort Bragg, N.C., 55, Arm Impairment

Adem Wahbi, of Belgium, 23, Neurological Impairment

Cathy Walch, of Buford, Ga., 56, Arm Impairment

Robert Walden, of Queen Creek, Ariz., 50, Arm Impairment

Dennis Walters, of Jupiter, Fla., 72, Seated Players

David Watts, of South Africa, 34, Leg Impairment

Joshua Williams, of Canada, 37, Leg Impairment

Hayato Yoshida, of Japan, 38, Leg Impairment

Peyton Zins, of Indianapolis, Ind., 20, Neurological Impairment

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

