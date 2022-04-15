Sleeker and Softer – The 4th Generation COBRA GOLF KING Forged Tec Irons Have Arrived

In the mid-1990’s you did not have to look far at a golf course to find a set of COBRA irons. At the time they were one of the hottest brand in the marketplace. I can assure that’s the truth; I was a golf retailer at the time and it was near impossible to keep them on the shelves.

However, tastes and trends change, and in time the irons from the company were often overshadowed by competitive brands. It was not a knock on COBRA, who still made great irons, but they just weren’t the “IT” clubs of the time.

Whether the brand can return to those heights remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain, it won’t be for the lack of trying.

In 2022 the brand is taking things deep with their new irons and that’s not just with their KING LTDx models that blew my doors off when I tested them late last year. They were easy to hit and tremendously long, but not really attuned to the look and feel that many lower handicap players might be seeking. That’s why the KING Forged TEC irons were invented by the company and four generations later, they might have produced a set that will return their brand to a wider spotlight, especially among better and aspiring low handicap golfers.

In the latest iteration of these irons, the company leaned on a new 5-step forged body and face, incorporated a thinner topline and less offset, and made adjustments to the sound and feel through the use of lighter and softer internal foam.

The legacy from past versions includes the hollow body design with tungsten weight enhancements and their “PWRSHELL” that allows a higher moment of inertia in a more compact head shape.

There are three variations of the irons, Forged TEC in both variable and ONE length (both forged) and for golfers needing a little extra assistance, the Forged TEC X. The X still has the shape better players prefer but in an slightly expanded size to be of help to even mid-handicap golfers.

The Forged TEC variable length irons ($1,499.99; steel; $1,599.99 graphite) are available in a 7-piece (4-PW) set in RH and LH. The steel KBS $-Taper Lite shaft is offered in both regular (R110) and stiff (S115) flexes. A graphite offering is available through custom only with the KBS TGI 70 (Reg Flex) and 80 (Stiff & X Stiff). Each set comes stock with Lamkin Crossline grips in black/silver.

The Forged TEC ONE Length irons ($1,499.99; steel; $1,599.99 graphite) are available in a 7-piece (4-PW) set in stiff and regular, in RH and LH. The steel version comes equipped with progressive weighted KBS $-Taper Lite shafts (105 – stiff, 110 – reg, 120 – wedge) with Lamkin Crossline grips with blue and red paint fill.

The Forged TEC X Irons ($1,499.99; steel; $1,599.99 graphite) come stock in a 7-piece (5-GW) set in Stiff & Reg in RH and LH in both steel and graphite options. The irons feature a KBS Tour Lite shaft (steel; 102g in Stiff/Reg) and a Lamkin Crossline STD grip. The graphite version comes equipped with a KBS TGI 85 (stiff) and 75 (reg) shaft.

The Forged TEC irons in variable length, ONE Length, and X will be available at retail and at cobragolf.ca beginning April 29, 2022.

