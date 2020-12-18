Canadians Prepare To Play In Miami-Area International Amateur Tournament

They may not have a lot of company from their home country these days, but a flock of young Canadians is in South Florida to play some competitive golf.

Seven golfers from north of the border are entered in the 10th South Beach International Amateur in Miami Beach. The tournament features some of the top-ranked amateur golfers in the world and will be be played out over four rounds, beginning Saturday, December 19, at the Miami Beach Golf Club and Normandy Shores Golf Club. The tournament will conclude on Tuesday, December 22.

Representing Canada are three members of the Golf Canada Men’s Amateur Squad – Cougar Collins, Noah Steele, and Johnny Travale, one member of the National Junior Squad – Jean-Philippe Parr, and three players currently palying collegaite golf in the United States – Max Sekulic, AJ Ewart, and Thomas Giroux.

Steele, of Kingston, Ontario, is the highest ranked Canadian player in the World within that group, at #76.

Those interested can follow the leaderboard at this link.

