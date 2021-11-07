Team Canada Earns Silver at The Spirit International Amateur Championship

On the back of third place individual finishes by Savannah Grewal and Johnny Travale of Ontario, Team Canada has earned a silver medal at The Spirt International Amateur Championship in Trinity, Texas.

The unique tournament hosted at the the top-ranked course in the state, Whispering Pines Golf Club, features five concurrent competitions over 54 holes of stroke play.

While the Canadian squad ultimately finished twenty-one strokes back of the powerful United States team, who were led by the two top-ranked players in the world, Rose Zhang and James Piot, their -6 total was enough to snag the silver medal by a stroke over Team Sweden.

Travale (-3) and Grewal (-5), both collegiate standouts at University of Central Florida and Clemson, respectively, paced Team Canada and each earned individual bronze medals in the process. Travale combined with Henry Lee of British Columbia to also earn a bronze medal in the men’s team competition.

While Canada did not pick up a medal in the women’s team standings, finishing 6th, Quebec’s Nomie Pare contributed to that standing in a unique way.

Pare made a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth hole in the final round. The former Barry University standout put a three-quarter swing on her 8-iron, and her shot headed straight at the flagstick. Her ball landed about 15 feet short of the hole, bounced twice, and rolled right in as if it was a putt.

“It had a good line,” she said. “It was a little thin, but it worked perfectly. It went in, then I was looking for my partner for a big hug.”

It was the third career ace of Pare’, all of which came in competitions. Her teammate Savannah Grewal rolled in a 12-foot birdie on No. 8, too, giving the Canadian Women’s Team an aggregate score of 3-under par on the hole.

The 2021 finish for Team Canada duplicates their success in 2011 when they also won the Silver Medal.

The only Canadian to win a gold medal in any of the events at The Spirit through the years was Brooke Henderson who won an individual title in 2011.

