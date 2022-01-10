Product Watch: Srixon Adds Z-Star Diamond Ball – The One Brooks Plays

After being played by new staffer Brooks Koepka in Capital One’s The Match in November, a new model of Srixon golf ball has been revealed by the company. The Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND officially launches in North America on Jan. 21, 2022

“Z-STAR DIAMOND is a game-changer for me,” said Brooks Koepka. “This golf ball was a major driver in joining Srixon and it’s been a seamless transition. The performance is really impressive, and I feel confident heading into the new tour season.”

The Diamond will provide an additional flitting option in the premium ball category for the company, the model will fit in between current offerings.

“By working closely with our global Tour staff, we created the Z-STAR DIAMOND ball as an enhancement to our premium Tour lineup,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Srixon. “The Z-STAR DIAMOND is something of a best-of-both-worlds type product, blending many of the benefits of our two current models. Like the Z-STAR XV, the Z-STAR DIAMOND produces really good ball speed and distance. But thanks to a slightly thicker cover, the Z-STAR DIAMOND features exceptional spin and control on approach shots.”

“Z-STAR DIAMOND has been a very popular model with our PGA Tour staff, and the Diamond should definitely be considered by the higher-swing-speed, better player looking for the best performance available,” Brunski added.

