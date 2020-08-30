Srixon Adds Next Generation of SOFT FEEL and SOFT FEEL LADY Golf Balls

SRIXON has announced the newest editions of their highly successful SOFT FEEL and SOFT FEEL LADY golf balls, extending the heritage of one of their most successful lines.

“This is our 12th generation SOFT FEEL golf ball, putting us at the forefront of the low-compression distance ball category,” said Brian Schielke, Marketing Director at Srixon. “With this new model, we’re excited to give golfers our longest SOFT FEEL to date, in a ball that maintains the signature feel golfers expect from a SOFT FEEL.”

As in the latest iterations, the new balls feature a “FastLayer Core” but the company claims this version, “is more resilient, snapping back into shape more quickly after impact for added ball speed, while dramatically reducing long game sidespin for increased accuracy.”

The low compression design continues to be suited up in a soft, thin cover, and blends in a 338 “Speed Dimple” pattern for strong wind performance.

Key Technologies:

With a soft center that gradually transitions to a firm outer edge, the FastLayer Core gives Soft Feel incredible feel and great distance off the tee. 338 Speed Dimple Pattern: Speed Dimples reduce drag at launch and increase lift during descent to deliver better overall distance, especially in windy conditions.

The Srixon SOFT FEEL, offered in Soft White and Tour Yellow, and SOFT FEEL LADY, offered in Soft White and Passion Pink, are now available in North America.