Ontario Moves To Stage 3 of Re-Opening Plan on July 16 – What It Means For Golf

The Province of Ontario will move to Stage 3 of their Re-Opening Plan as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 16.

This will mean some significant operational changes for golf course around the province.

Not only will we see Indoor Dining return, but clubs will also have the option to return rakes, have golfers remove flagsticks and if they like, and have no restriction on water refill stations.

To see all the changes for golf with Stage 3 in place, see the message from We Are Golf at the PGA of Ontario website at this link.