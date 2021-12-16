“The Pitch” Showcases Stanley Park Pitch & Putt – A Short Film by The Preferred Lie

We gave you the heads up last week that a new series of short films was coming from our friends at The Preferred Lie, and they are here.

The first episode of their Canadian Classics Season 2 features the Pitch & Putt Golf Course at Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Entry level golf is vital to the future of the sport, and this film hammers that fact home. There are some appearances by a few long-time friends of us at Flagstick as well.

Enjoy and watch out for another episode, coming soon.