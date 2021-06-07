Stephen Ames Wins On PGA TOUR Champions For Second Time

He set a mark on the PGA TOUR as the only Canadian to win The PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP, now Vancouver’s Stephen Ames has broken new ground on the PGA TOUR Champions.

On Sunday the sweet-swinging Ames topped the field at the Principal Charity Classic to become the only multi-time winner from Canada on the senior circuit.

Rounds of 68-69-67 (-12) set the mark he had hoped for to start the week, and got the job done in Iowa, earning him $277,500.

“I guess at the beginning of the week I actually had a number in my mind that I was trying to achieve and that was 12 under,” said an elated Ames afterward. “I figured if I was able to shoot 4 under each day that I figured that 12 under would be a good enough number, but I wasn’t sure that the weather was going to be like this. Obviously that 12 under I achieved and everybody else kind of faltered coming in, unfortunately for those, but fortunate for me.”

Ames, who first won on the tour in 2017 at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, pondered what it meant to him to win a second title.

The four-time PGA TOUR winner explained, “It’s nice. 2020 was I would say a no-show for the year with COVID and everything going on, plus I had injuries, so my year was very short. I think I only played 11 events. So I was quite happy just to get that year kind of done with and then kind of get things kickstarted back. Progressively as the year went on this year, started off, I started to play better, started to play more consistent. I had a second Atlanta and I had three other top-10s on top of that, so things were starting to shape up. It’s just a matter of putting things together and obviously getting fortunate, which is what happened this week for me.

This is the fifth win by a Canadian on PGA TOUR Champions and the second win this season by a Canadian player (Mike Weir, 2021 Insperity Invitational). Canadians Rod Spittle and Dave Barr have each won once on PGA TOUR Champions.

As a result of the win Ames moves from 35th to 19th in the Charles Schwab Cup Season-Long Points list

Fellow Canadian Mike Weir finished in second place in Iowa. He moved from 6th to 9th on the Points list thanks to his eighth top ten finish of the year.

