Stonebridge Golf Club Closes For 2021; Will Re-Open in 2022

In order to better accommodate big construction plans that involve both the housing development and approved course re-development, the Stonebridge Golf Club in Nepean, Ontario will be closed to golfers for the entire 2021 season.

A notice of the news was recently sent out to the local residents as renovation work began in late November.

Management says the move to have the golf course closed as earth moving and landscape begins on course, and (with approval) Phase 16 of subdivision construction begins next Spring, is being done to minimize disturbances to residents and “streamline the construction schedule.”

The stated plan is to re-open the golf course in the Summer of 2022. The layout will be shortened to accommodate housing developing in a compromise that was formulated between ownership and local homeowners.

Owner Mattamy Homes say they will provide updates and schedule regularly that will be shared through the Stonebridge Community Association.

Proposed final routing plan for renovated Stonebridge (Image: Stonebridge Community Association)

