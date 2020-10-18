Sun Mountain Updates Sync Bag for 2021

The Sun Mountain Sync golf bag is purpose-built for use on golf push carts and gets a new top for 2021. Sync is designed to nest in the upper and lower bag wraps on Sun Mountain push carts and all pockets are designed to be accessible when the bag is on a push cart. New for 2021 is an individual club divided top with slots for ‘woods’ in the middle and for irons along both sides. Sync is available now in men’s and women’s models with a suggested retail price of (USD) $229.99.

Sync features a 10.5”, 14-way top with a separate putter compartment and individual club dividers that run the full length of the bag. The new top on the Sync offers three rows of slots for clubs, with woods going in the middle and irons on both sides. Sync offers nine pockets including a full-length clothing pocket; ventilated cooler pocket; water-resistant, velour-lined valuables pocket; velour-lined range finder pocket; and multiple accessory pockets. Two utility handles help with loading the bag on and off of a push cart and in and out of a car. A cart-strap pass-through allows the bag to be secured to the cart without blocking pocket access. Men’s Sync is available in six colors ranging from Atomic Yellow to Black and Camo to Red, White and Blue.



The Women’s Sync features a 9.5”, 15-way top with a putter compartment and eight pockets. Women’s colour options include charcoal/cadet/fuchsia, carbon/black/white, carbon/white/dawn, and spruce heather/ice/cadet.



www.sunmountain.com

