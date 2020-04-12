Sun Mountain Grows Waterproof Bag Collection

Prior to 2007, when it came to manufacturing products, the Sun Mountain company kept their expertise to rainwwear.

That changed thirteen years ago as they brought their innovations to golf bags, and now they have expanded their waterproof bag collection for 2020.

Among the additions to what they call the “H2NO” collection are two carry bags and single cart bag. Each is highlighted by waterproof zippers, taped/sealed seams, and waterproof fabric.

Details of the three new options:

Sun Mountain’s waterproof golf carry bag options include the H2NO Lite 14-way and the H2NO Superlight. H2NO Lite 14-way offers a 10.5” diameter top with 14 individual club dividers, the E-Z Lite Dual Strap System shoulder straps and six pockets including a hydration sleeve, velour-lined valuables pocket, and full-length clothing pocket.

H2NO Superlight offers a 9” diameter top with four club divisions and six pockets and weighs less than 5 pounds. Among the six pockets are a hydration sleeve, full-length apparel pocket and multiple accessory pockets. H2NO Superlight incorporates the X-Strap System for easy-on, easy-off and it works well as a single strap for short carries.

H2NO Staff Cart bag features a 9.5” diameter top with individual club dividers plus a putter tube and includes eight pockets offering a velour-lined valuables pocket, two full-length apparel pockets, range finder pocket, and cooler pocket. A cart strap pass-through runs behind the rangefinder pocket allowing unhindered access to all pockets and zippers when the bag is strapped to a cart.

